How public is betting and DFS considerations for Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Live from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena, a stacked card of MMA action unfolds at UFC 266. We get a a fight between big men on the main card, as Curtis Blaydes battles Jairzinho Rozenstruick in a classic striker vs. grappler match up.

Curtis Blaydes is nothing short of a grinding, gritty, grueling fighter inside the cage. He pushes you to the cage, he grinds against you, he throws nonstop, pestering punches to accumulate both points and damage. He’s an expert at earning rounds. Rozenstruik is quite the opposite, rather to impose a “throw once, hit once” type of strategy.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Blaydes: -320 (66% of action, 75% of bets)

Rozenstruik: +250 (34% of action, 25% of bets)

Blaydes: $9,200

Rozenstruik: $7,000

Blaydes By Decision: Curtis Blaydes will be in danger for about six or seven minutes before Jairzinho beings to tire and fall increasingly pray to the stifling nature of Blaydes. Every minute that goes by in this contest increases Blaydes chances of success, and I believe he will be cautious enough to avoid the obvious game plan of the hard-hitting, but telegraphed and one-dimensional Rozenstruick.

