How public is betting and DFS considerations for Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo meet for a women’s flyweight contenders bout on the main card UFC 266. We break down how the betting public is picking the fight and the DFS pricing from DraftKings.

By talen.guzman
Jessica Andrade of Brazil is introduced prior to facing Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan in their UFC women’s flyweight championship bout during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC 266 is a doozy, kicking off with a heavy 13-fight card. The early preliminaries start at 6 p.m. ET. while the stars of the show, which includes a dynamic bout between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo, begins at 10 p.m. ET.

#1 ranked Andrade and #6 ranked Calvillo do battle for a potential shot at the winner of champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, happening on the same night. However, despite being ranked as the #1 contender, Andrade’s most recent outing was a second round defeat at the hands of Shevchenko. Undoubtedly, she will be looking to display improvements and show something new to offer to Shevchenko in a potential rematch.

Calvillo is also trying to get back to winning ways after dropping a decision to Kaitlyn Chookagian nearly a full year ago now. The experienced Calvillo is a triple threat in the cage, just as capable of ending a fight on the feet or with a submission as she is controlling her opponent for 3 rounds to edge out a decision.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Andrade: -255 (87% of action, 86% of bets)
Calvillo: +205 (13% of action, 14% of bets)

DraftKings DFS Values

Andrade: $9,000
Calvillo: $7,200

Andrade By Decision: Although Andrade historically has a tendency to fade down the stretch, I doubt the ability, or strength, to do serious damage to even a fatigued Andrade. The bigger, stronger, and more powerful fighter should prevail on Saturday night as Andrade takes a decision in which I expect to see at least one 29-28 scorecard.

