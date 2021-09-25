How public is betting and DFS considerations for Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

UFC 266 is a doozy, kicking off with a heavy 13-fight card. The early preliminaries start at 6 p.m. ET. while the stars of the show, which includes a dynamic bout between Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo, begins at 10 p.m. ET.

#1 ranked Andrade and #6 ranked Calvillo do battle for a potential shot at the winner of champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, happening on the same night. However, despite being ranked as the #1 contender, Andrade’s most recent outing was a second round defeat at the hands of Shevchenko. Undoubtedly, she will be looking to display improvements and show something new to offer to Shevchenko in a potential rematch.

Calvillo is also trying to get back to winning ways after dropping a decision to Kaitlyn Chookagian nearly a full year ago now. The experienced Calvillo is a triple threat in the cage, just as capable of ending a fight on the feet or with a submission as she is controlling her opponent for 3 rounds to edge out a decision.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Andrade: -255 (87% of action, 86% of bets)

Calvillo: +205 (13% of action, 14% of bets)

Andrade: $9,000

Calvillo: $7,200

Andrade By Decision: Although Andrade historically has a tendency to fade down the stretch, I doubt the ability, or strength, to do serious damage to even a fatigued Andrade. The bigger, stronger, and more powerful fighter should prevail on Saturday night as Andrade takes a decision in which I expect to see at least one 29-28 scorecard.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.