How to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

The Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 4 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Both teams went through the non-conference slate unscathed as Big 12 play is underway.

Kansas State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) kept the winning going with a 38-17 home victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack last weekend. Deuce Vaughn is the playmaker of this offense after quarterback Skylar Thompson went down with a knee injury. Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) beat out the Boise State Broncos 21-20 last weekend in a game that featured zero points in the second half as the Cowboys kept the ball on the ground as much as they could.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.