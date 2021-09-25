 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys face off Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
Nevada v Kansas State Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas State Wildcats and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 4 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Both teams went through the non-conference slate unscathed as Big 12 play is underway.

Kansas State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) kept the winning going with a 38-17 home victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack last weekend. Deuce Vaughn is the playmaker of this offense after quarterback Skylar Thompson went down with a knee injury. Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) beat out the Boise State Broncos 21-20 last weekend in a game that featured zero points in the second half as the Cowboys kept the ball on the ground as much as they could.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

