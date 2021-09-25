How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State via live online stream

The Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 4 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. If last weekend’s results were any indication, these programs are headed in the opposite directions in the 2021 season.

Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) came away with one of the most thrilling wins of the season in their last time out with a pair of late touchdowns including a game-winning pick-six in a 42-35 victory over the UCF Knights. We’ll see if the Cardinals can take advantage of a Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACC) team that continues to struggle, and the Seminoles were not competitive in a 35-14 road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Florida State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.