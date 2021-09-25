 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Louisville vs. Florida State via live online stream

The Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
UCF v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 4 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. If last weekend’s results were any indication, these programs are headed in the opposite directions in the 2021 season.

Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) came away with one of the most thrilling wins of the season in their last time out with a pair of late touchdowns including a game-winning pick-six in a 42-35 victory over the UCF Knights. We’ll see if the Cardinals can take advantage of a Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACC) team that continues to struggle, and the Seminoles were not competitive in a 35-14 road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Louisville is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Florida State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.

