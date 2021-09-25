How to watch No. 9 Clemson vs. NC State via live online stream

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 4 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Clemson is one of the many top programs that has not been as dominant as they usually are, and the Tigers seem more beatable in 2021.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) needed a goal line stand to secure a 14-8 victory last weekend despite coming in as significant favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the offense has been rough for the Tigers. NC State (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is coming off a blowout win over Furman but lost to the only decent opponent they played this year against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the Wolfpack should be charged up at home against the class of the ACC.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -380 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +290 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.