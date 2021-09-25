 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida via live online stream

The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers and No. 11 Florida Gators meet up in Week 4 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. We will learn a lot about this Florida team by how they respond to last weekend’s close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) came up short on a failed two-point conversion in a 31-29 loss to Alabama after an impressive comeback from an early 21-3 deficit. If the Gators can come out with the same intensity against Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC), which has seen quite the offensive transformation in three games under Josh Heupel, that is a great sign for the rest of this Florida season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.

More From DraftKings Nation