How to watch Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida via live online stream

The Tennessee Volunteers and No. 11 Florida Gators meet up in Week 4 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. We will learn a lot about this Florida team by how they respond to last weekend’s close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) came up short on a failed two-point conversion in a 31-29 loss to Alabama after an impressive comeback from an early 21-3 deficit. If the Gators can come out with the same intensity against Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC), which has seen quite the offensive transformation in three games under Josh Heupel, that is a great sign for the rest of this Florida season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.