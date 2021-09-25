 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 4 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. After three weeks of non-conference play, both teams will play their first SEC games of the season.

LSU (2-1, 0-0 SEC) blew out the Central Michigan Chippewas 49-21 last week as Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes, two of which went to freshman wide receiver Deion Smith. Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0 SEC) suffered through one of the toughest losses of the weekend on a punt return touchdown that shouldn’t have happened in a 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

LSU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

More From DraftKings Nation