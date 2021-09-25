How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State via live online stream

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 4 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. After three weeks of non-conference play, both teams will play their first SEC games of the season.

LSU (2-1, 0-0 SEC) blew out the Central Michigan Chippewas 49-21 last week as Max Johnson threw five touchdown passes, two of which went to freshman wide receiver Deion Smith. Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0 SEC) suffered through one of the toughest losses of the weekend on a punt return touchdown that shouldn’t have happened in a 31-29 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

LSU is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.