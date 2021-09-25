 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks face off Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Chattanooga at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 4 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams will look to rebound from poor performances from last Saturday.

Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed Chattanooga in the fourth quarter last weekend before pulling away for a 28-23 win in a game that was probably a little too close for comfort. Meanwhile, South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) was never really competitive in a 40-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road last weekend in the return of quarterback Luke Doty.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

