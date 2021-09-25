How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 4 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams will look to rebound from poor performances from last Saturday.

Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed Chattanooga in the fourth quarter last weekend before pulling away for a 28-23 win in a game that was probably a little too close for comfort. Meanwhile, South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC) was never really competitive in a 40-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road last weekend in the return of quarterback Luke Doty.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.