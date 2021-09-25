How to watch No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech via live online stream

The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Both programs should be encouraged after games against ACC opponents last weekend.

After scoring just 10 points in a season-opening loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina (2-1, 1-1 ACC) put up 59 in each of their last two games including last week’s 59-39 home win over the Virginia Cavaliers. Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC) came close to pulling off the upset of the season last week but fell short in a 14-8 loss to the Clemson Tigers, but we’ll see if they can keep up with or limit the Tar Heels offense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.