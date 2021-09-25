How to watch Kansas vs. Duke via live online stream

The Kansas Jayhawks and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 4 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. Neither team has a whole lot of expectations this season, but who’s going to say no to an extra tally in the win column?

Kansas (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) continues on their massive rebuild as a program under Lance Leipold, who has a much better chance at making a positive difference than Les Miles ever did, but it will take some time. Duke (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is in better shape than Kansas and is coming off a 30-23 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats last weekend despite not scoring a point after halftime.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, September 25th, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Duke is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.