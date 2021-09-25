 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor via live online stream

The Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Iowa State v UNLV
Quarterback Brock Purdy of the Iowa State Cyclones throws against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 4 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Iowa State hopes to build on a breakout performance against UNLV while Baylor attempts to stay undefeated on the season.

The Bears (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a rout of Kansas, where they ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns. They’ll hope to have similar production against the Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12). Iowa State will hope QB Brock Purdy and RB Breece Hall are getting into gear after a big win over UNLV as conference play begins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That Baylor a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

More From DraftKings Nation