How to watch No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor via live online stream

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 4 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Iowa State hopes to build on a breakout performance against UNLV while Baylor attempts to stay undefeated on the season.

The Bears (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off a rout of Kansas, where they ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns. They’ll hope to have similar production against the Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12). Iowa State will hope QB Brock Purdy and RB Breece Hall are getting into gear after a big win over UNLV as conference play begins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That Baylor a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.