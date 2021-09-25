 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin via live online stream

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers face off Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Purdue at Notre Dame
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan throws the football during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Purdue Boilermakers on September 18, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, In
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 4 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. This is a huge showdown between two powerhouse programs at an iconic venue in a city which has big fan contingents for both sides.

The Irish (3-0) are seeking a win over a marquee opponent to further their cause in reaching the College Football Playoff. There’s some added intrigue with QB Jack Coan facing his former team. The Badgers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) can make up for a dismal performance in the season opener with a win in Week 4.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

More From DraftKings Nation