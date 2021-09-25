 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 19 Michigan vs. Rutgers via live online stream

Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

Northern Illinois v Michigan
Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines looks to get around the tackle of Eric Rogers of the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Wolverines look like Big Ten contenders and hope to maintain a perfect record against a pesky Rutgers squad as both teams enter their first conference game.

Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has been riding its impressive running game, with Blake Corum entering the Heisman conversation through three weeks. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had a tough time with Syracuse, but could present problems for the Wolverines through the air.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.

