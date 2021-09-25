How to watch No. 19 Michigan vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Wolverines look like Big Ten contenders and hope to maintain a perfect record against a pesky Rutgers squad as both teams enter their first conference game.

Michigan (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has been riding its impressive running game, with Blake Corum entering the Heisman conversation through three weeks. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) had a tough time with Syracuse, but could present problems for the Wolverines through the air.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.