How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech via live online stream

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 4 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Longhorns and Red Raiders had one of the most iconic games in college football history in 2008, but both programs have failed to reach those heights in recent years.

The Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) had a scare in Week 2 against Stephen F. Austin, but look to grab a win behind a high-powered offense. The Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) will rely on Bijan Robinson and a strong ground game to get a victory. Steve Sarkisian needs to show he’s the man for the job in Austin and these are the games he should win without much trouble to prove that.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.