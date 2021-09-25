 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch No. 4 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia via live online stream

The Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers face off Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nebraska v Oklahoma
Quarterback Spencer Rattler of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for a first down against inside linebacker Luke Reimer and outside linebacker Garrett Nelson of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 23-16.
Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 4 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Sooners hope to turn in a strong performance after a couple shaky efforts to open the season while the Mountaineers try to defeat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.

West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a big win over Virginia Tech, getting a goal-line stand at the end of the game. The Mountaineers will hope to pull off another big victory on the road against the conference favorites. Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) has been off in two of its three games, but remains undefeated and will try to make a statement in this game against what seems to be a solid West Virginia unit.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

More From DraftKings Nation