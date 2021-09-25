How to watch No. 4 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia via live online stream

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 4 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Sooners hope to turn in a strong performance after a couple shaky efforts to open the season while the Mountaineers try to defeat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.

West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a big win over Virginia Tech, getting a goal-line stand at the end of the game. The Mountaineers will hope to pull off another big victory on the road against the conference favorites. Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) has been off in two of its three games, but remains undefeated and will try to make a statement in this game against what seems to be a solid West Virginia unit.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.