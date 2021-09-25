How to watch No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt via live online stream

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 4 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Bulldogs are College Football Playoff contenders while the Commodores are hoping to find their footing under Clark Lea.

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a big win over South Carolina with JT Daniels showing why he’s the starter going forward. The Bulldogs have one of the best defenses in the country and should shut down the Commodores. Vanderbilt (1-2, 0-0 SEC) will have to hope it can keep the game close and pull off an upset late, but that seems unlikely given the team’s results in the first three weeks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 35-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 54.5. There is no moneyline available at press time.