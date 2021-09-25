How to watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss via live online stream

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide look to roll past a non-conference opponent while the Golden Eagles hope to spring a road upset.

Southern Miss (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) has been successful in recent seasons, but appears to be in for a difficult 2021 campaign after three weeks. Alabama is coming off a scare against No. 11 Florida and will want to coast past Southern Miss ahead of a massive showdown in Week 5 against Ole Miss.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 45.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 58.5. No moneyline is available.