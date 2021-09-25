 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas via live online stream

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This will be the second of two games on Saturday featuring top-25 teams on a neutral field.

Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC) started their new quarterback Zach Calzada in a 34-0 win over the New Mexico Lobos last Saturday, filling in for an injured Haynes King, who will continue to miss time. Calzada didn’t need to do a whole lot but completed 19 of 33 passes for 275 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Arkansas (3-0, 0-0 SEC) had no hangover effect after an impressive blowout win over the Texas Longhorns and beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 45-10 as KJ Jefferson threw for 366 yards with three touchdowns.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

