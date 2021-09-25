How to watch Navy vs. Houston via live online stream

The Navy Midshipmen and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 4 at TDECU Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Navy is looking for its first win of the season, while Houston hopes to grab another big win after topping 40 points in back-to-back weeks.

The Midshipmen (0-2) hope to upend Houston (2-1, 0-0 American) in a road upset, but it’ll be a difficult task given the Cougars’ explosive offense of late. Navy will try to rely on ball control, but how its defense performs will be the best indicator of the result. This is Houston’s last non-conference game before entering conference play against Tulsa.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston is a 19-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.5.