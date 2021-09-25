How to watch No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona via live online stream

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Ducks are looking like College Football Playoff contenders, but have to avoid tripping up in conference play against an Arizona team that is in a deep rebuilding state.

The Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) have not recorded a win yet this season and lost to FCS program Northern Arizona last week. Arizona played a ranked BYU squad well, but will be outmatched against Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12). The Ducks need to keep chugging along for the CFP hopes and are expected to do that in a big way at home.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 29.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 58.5. No moneyline is available at press time.