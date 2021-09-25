How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado via live online stream

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 4 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Both programs will look to rebound from poorly played games last weekend.

Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) dropped from the top-25 rankings with a 27-17 road loss to the BYU Cougars, and the Sun Devils made plenty of mistakes with four turnovers to go along with 16 penalties. Colorado (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) really struggled in a 30-0 home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers with 63 yards of offense and finished with -19 rushing yards, which include sacks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.