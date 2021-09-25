 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado via live online stream

Arizona State Sun Devils and Colorado Buffaloes off Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 4 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Both programs will look to rebound from poorly played games last weekend.

Arizona State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) dropped from the top-25 rankings with a 27-17 road loss to the BYU Cougars, and the Sun Devils made plenty of mistakes with four turnovers to go along with 16 penalties. Colorado (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) really struggled in a 30-0 home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers with 63 yards of offense and finished with -19 rushing yards, which include sacks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

