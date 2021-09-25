How to watch No. 17 Coastal Carolina vs. UMass via live online stream

The UMass Minutemen and No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet up in Week 4 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Coastal Carolina survived in a close game last week, but the Chanticleers should take advantage of a team that is among the worst at the FBS level.

UMass (0-3) will look to avoid their 15th consecutive loss, all of which have come by 14 points or more, and the Minutemen are closing in on two full calendar years since their last victory. Coastal Carolina (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) had a tough time putting away the Buffalo Bulls in a 28-25 victory last weekend, but Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, and Shermari Jones rushed for 149 yards on the ground to help the Chanticleers remain unbeaten.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Coastal Carolina is a 36-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and no moneyline is available for this game, with the point total set at 66.