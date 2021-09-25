How to watch No. 15 BYU vs. USF via live online stream

The BYU Cougars and USF Bulls meet up in Week 4 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. After impressive two impressive wins, BYU vaulted into the top 15 and will look to keep their undefeated record going.

In what was expected to be a rebuilding year, BYU (3-0) started off the season with three consecutive victories over Pac-12 teams against the Arizona Wildcats, Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils. All of a sudden, there has been a little chatter of what would happen if the Cougars run through this schedule undefeated. Meanwhile, USF (1-2, 0-0 AAC) earned their first win of the season last weekend with a 38-17 win over Florida A&M as the Bulls rushed for 241 yards as a team with four touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2000 on the moneyline. That makes USF a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.