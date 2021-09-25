Full undercard for Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose middleweight bout

Sergio Martinez is a seemingly ageless wonder as he has continued to have a successful career even after a disastrous injury struck him down in 2014. Following some rehab and some much needed R&R, Martinez looked to be getting a second wind as he has strung together two straight victories in the last year.

Brian Rose is a lesser known name in the sport but has been a gritty title challenger for many years, with Matthew Macklin, Carson Jones, Demetrius Andrade, and Anthony Fowler dotting his resume. Never a soft touch for anyone, he will be putting his best foot forward to upset the odds in hostile territory on Saturday night.

The main card gets started at approximately 3 p.m. ET. The main event will likely be in the 6 p.m. hour and will air via live stream on DAZN.

Full Card for Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose