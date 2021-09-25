Full undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk title fight

Two heavyweight superstars square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom this weekend when champion Anthony Joshua puts his belts on the line against Olyksandr Usyk.

The main card is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, while the ring walks for the main event will start sometime around 5 p.m. ET. The preliminary card starts at 1 p.m. and will air via live stream on DAZN.

A heavyweight title fight is a big deal, but the co-main event looks to be a dynamite one as well. We’ll see hard-hitting Lawrence Okolie battle Montenegro-native Dilan Prasovic, looking to make a name for a himself here. Watch it all unfold on DAZN this weekend and don’t miss a card FOUR separate title bouts on it!

Full Card for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk