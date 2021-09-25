How to watch Washington State vs. Utah via live online stream

The Washington State Cougars and Utah Utes meet up in Week 4 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams come into the game looking to bounce back from disappointing results in Week 3. The Utes lost a triple-overtime game to San Diego State while the Cougars gave up 45 unanswered points to USC’s backup quarterback.

Washington State (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) could be without starting quarterback Jayden de Laura after he suffered a knee injury against USC. Utah (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will lean on Charlie Brewer and Tavion Thomas offensively while hoping its defense can shut down the Cougars.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Utah is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.