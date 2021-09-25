 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Washington State vs. Utah via live online stream

The Washington State Cougars and Utah Utes face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer throws a pass during a college football game against the San Diego State Aztecs played on September 18, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA.
Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer Throws a pass during a college football game against the San Diego State Aztecs played on September 18, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington State Cougars and Utah Utes meet up in Week 4 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams come into the game looking to bounce back from disappointing results in Week 3. The Utes lost a triple-overtime game to San Diego State while the Cougars gave up 45 unanswered points to USC’s backup quarterback.

Washington State (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) could be without starting quarterback Jayden de Laura after he suffered a knee injury against USC. Utah (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will lean on Charlie Brewer and Tavion Thomas offensively while hoping its defense can shut down the Cougars.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Utah is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

More From DraftKings Nation