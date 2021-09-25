What time will Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk fight start on September 25

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have become two of the most prolific heavyweights in the sport, and in a rare treat, we boxing fans get to see these masters of their craft go to-to-toe this weekend.

This is the most significant heavyweight bout since Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev last December to retain his four heavyweight titles. More importantly, it could get us moving toward a unification bout with the winner of October’s Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder title bout. Politics and money will probably slow that down, but two heavyweight title fights in the span of two weeks is relatively unprecedented these days.

The event all kicks off with the preliminary card, opening with Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, at 1 p.m. ET. The main card gets going at approximately 3 p.m. and the main event stars are expected to make their ring walks early in the 5 p.m. hour. The full card will air via live stream on DAZN.

Those looking to do a bit of wagering to make an exciting night of fights even more thrilling, check out the full odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk