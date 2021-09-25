What time will Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose fight start on September 25

A longtime veteran and multiple-time world champion, Sergio Martinez returns to the ring once again, this time against gritty fringe contender Brian Rose. The action kicks off on DAZN, with the main cart starting at 3 p.m. ET, and the main event fighters making their way to the ring sometime approximately in the 6 p.m. hour.

Martinez is making his third appearance in the ring after a six-year layoff. He secured stoppage wins of Jose Miguel Fandino and Jussi Koivula in 2020 and now moves on to face Rose. The latter did not fight in 2020, but is coming off a majority decision win over Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero in March.

