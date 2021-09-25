 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time will Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose fight start on September 25

Sergio Martinez and Brian Rose are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By talen.guzman
Miguel Cotto (L) of Puerto Rico, is hit in the jaw by a right hand punch by Sergio Martinez of Argentina during the eighth round as they battle for the WBC Middleweight Championship on June 7, 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York City Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

A longtime veteran and multiple-time world champion, Sergio Martinez returns to the ring once again, this time against gritty fringe contender Brian Rose. The action kicks off on DAZN, with the main cart starting at 3 p.m. ET, and the main event fighters making their way to the ring sometime approximately in the 6 p.m. hour.

Martinez is making his third appearance in the ring after a six-year layoff. He secured stoppage wins of Jose Miguel Fandino and Jussi Koivula in 2020 and now moves on to face Rose. The latter did not fight in 2020, but is coming off a majority decision win over Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero in March.

For those looking for some great opportunities on the card, check out the full line up of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Full Card for Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose

  • Main event: Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose, middleweight
  • Angel Moreno vs. Juan Hinostroza, for EBU European flyweight title
  • Adrian Torres vs. Abdelkrim Zouad, light heavyweight
  • Iker Fernandez vs. Elkhan Bairamov
  • Christian Ledesma vs. TBA

More From DraftKings Nation