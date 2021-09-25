How to watch No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford via live online stream

The UCLA Bruins and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 4 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Bruins will head on the road for their first conference game coming off their first loss of the season, which was a heartbreaker.

UCLA (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) followed a big win over the LSU Tigers with a 40-37 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs in the final seconds last weekend after allowing 569 yards of total offense. One week after officially putting an end to the Clay Helton era against the USC Trojans, Stanford (2-1, 1-0 Pac-12) handled the Vanderbilt Commodores 41-23 on the road as quarterback Tanner McKee threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

UCLA is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.