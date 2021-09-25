How to watch California vs. Washington via live online stream

The Cal Golden Bears and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 4 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start in conference play after beginning the season 1-2.

California (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) is coming off a win over Sacramento. The Golden Bears had a close loss to TCU in Week 2 and should provide a good test for Washington (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12). The Huskies dropped their first two contests, but got things figured out in Week 3 against Arkansas State. This is a big game for both head coaches, who aim to show they’ve got their team on the right track.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Washington is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes California a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.