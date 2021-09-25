 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch California vs. Washington via live online stream

The Cal Golden Bears and Washington Huskies face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

The Cal Golden Bears and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 4 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start in conference play after beginning the season 1-2.

California (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) is coming off a win over Sacramento. The Golden Bears had a close loss to TCU in Week 2 and should provide a good test for Washington (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12). The Huskies dropped their first two contests, but got things figured out in Week 3 against Arkansas State. This is a big game for both head coaches, who aim to show they’ve got their team on the right track.

You can watch Saturday’s game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Washington is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes California a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.

