How to watch USC vs. Oregon State via live online stream

The USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 4 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The most interesting quarterback battle in the country has yet to be decided as we inch closer to kickoff.

In the first game out of the Clay Helton era, USC (2-1, 1-1 Pac-12) crushed the Washington State Cougars as freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart played a fantastic game after Kedon Slovis left the game early with a neck injury. However, Dart had knee injury for his meniscus, while Slovis returned and took first team reps. Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) crushed Idaho last weekend, and Chance Nolan should continue to lead this offense after taking over for Sam Noyer in Week 1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USC is a 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.