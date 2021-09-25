How to watch SMU vs. TCU via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs meet up for the Iron Skillet in Week 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. SMU is coming off one of the most exciting last-second wins of the young season and will look to carry that momentum as a road underdog.

Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tanner Mordecai tossed his fifth touchdown pass on a ball that was deflected into the hands of Reggie Roberson Jr. for the game-winning score as SMU (3-0, 0-0 AAC) beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 39-37 to remain unbeaten. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) did not take the field last weekend with an early bye week following a 34-32 home win over the California Golden Bears.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TCU is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes SMU a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.