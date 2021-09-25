 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch SMU vs. TCU via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Abilene Christian at SMU Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The SMU Mustangs and TCU Horned Frogs meet up for the Iron Skillet in Week 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. SMU is coming off one of the most exciting last-second wins of the young season and will look to carry that momentum as a road underdog.

Oklahoma Sooners transfer Tanner Mordecai tossed his fifth touchdown pass on a ball that was deflected into the hands of Reggie Roberson Jr. for the game-winning score as SMU (3-0, 0-0 AAC) beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 39-37 to remain unbeaten. TCU (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) did not take the field last weekend with an early bye week following a 34-32 home win over the California Golden Bears.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

TCU is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes SMU a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.

