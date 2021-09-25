How to watch Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State via live online stream

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 4 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. We’ll see if Nebraska turned a corner after giving the Oklahoma Sooners a scare as they play a Michigan State team that looks to be significantly improved.

With Clay Helton no longer the head coach for the USC Trojans, Scott Frost is now sitting on the hottest seat in college football, but Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) did not get embarrassed in a 23-16 road loss to Oklahoma. It’s not the greatest sign that not getting blown out by a long-time rival is a step in the right direction, but it is for the 2021 version of the Huskers. Michigan State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) entered Year 2 of the Mel Tucker era with a strong start and with the way their schedule sets up, there aren’t too many losses to be found over the next month after beating the Miami Hurricanes 38-17 on the road last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -195 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +165 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.