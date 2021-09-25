How to watch No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State via live online stream

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Colorado State Rams meet up in Week 4 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Iowa’s defense has shown to be one of the best units in college football, and it probably won’t be tested all that much against Colorado State.

Through three games, the Iowa (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) offense hasn’t put up very significant numbers this season, but part of that is because the Hawkeyes have set them up with short fields by forcing seven turnovers in the two biggest games against the Indiana Hoosiers and Iowa State Cyclones. Colorado State (1-2, 0-0 Mountain West) earned victory No. 1 last weekend 22-6 over the Toledo Rockets with a strong rushing game led by David Bailey, who carried the ball 30 times for 132 yards.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 23.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2000 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado State a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.