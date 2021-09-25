How to watch No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron via live online stream

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips meet up in Week 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Ohio State’s struggles have been among the stories of college football, but they should be nowhere near keeping-it-close-against-Akron bad.

Ohio State (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hasn’t had an easy victory this season including last week’s 41-20 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which trailed by a single possession late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes have plenty of areas to clean up, and allowing 501 total yards to a now 0-3 Tulsa is the biggest concern. Thankfully for Columbus residents, Ohio State’s next game is against Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC), which has won one out of their last 25 games against FBS opponents dating back to 2018.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 47.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 66.5.