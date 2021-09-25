 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron via live online stream

Ohio State and Akron face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips meet up in Week 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Ohio State’s struggles have been among the stories of college football, but they should be nowhere near keeping-it-close-against-Akron bad.

Ohio State (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hasn’t had an easy victory this season including last week’s 41-20 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which trailed by a single possession late in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes have plenty of areas to clean up, and allowing 501 total yards to a now 0-3 Tulsa is the biggest concern. Thankfully for Columbus residents, Ohio State’s next game is against Akron (1-2, 0-0 MAC), which has won one out of their last 25 games against FBS opponents dating back to 2018.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 47.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 66.5.

