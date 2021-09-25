How to watch No. 6 Penn State vs. Villanova via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Villanova Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Penn State has two of the best wins of the season and should not be concerned about an upset on Saturday.

Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) had a ton of eyes watching them defeat the Auburn Tigers 28-20 in front of a whiteout crowd last weekend, and the Nittany Lions have to be thrilled about an undefeated start to this point that included season-opening victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on the road. Penn State will enter the tougher portion of the schedule following Saturday’s game against Villanova, which is 3-0 so far in their FCS schedule.

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app.

