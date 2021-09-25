 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers face off on Saturday, September 25th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Illinois will look to snap a losing streak, while Purdue will play their first Big Ten game of the season.

The Bret Bielema Era got off to a hot start with an season-opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but Illinois (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will look to avoid a fourth straight loss, and quarterback Brandon Peters will make his second straight start following an injury suffered in Week 1. Purdue (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will enter conference play after a game in which they hung with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into the fourth quarter last weekend before falling 27-13 on the road.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.

