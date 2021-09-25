How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Illinois will look to snap a losing streak, while Purdue will play their first Big Ten game of the season.

The Bret Bielema Era got off to a hot start with an season-opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but Illinois (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will look to avoid a fourth straight loss, and quarterback Brandon Peters will make his second straight start following an injury suffered in Week 1. Purdue (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) will enter conference play after a game in which they hung with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into the fourth quarter last weekend before falling 27-13 on the road.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue is an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.