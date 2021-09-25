How to watch No. 23 Auburn vs. Georgia State via live online stream

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers and Georgia State Panthers meet up in Week 4 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Auburn is coming off the first loss of the Bryan Harsin era, and they should be in for a bounce-back win on Saturday.

In one of the best environments we’ve seen so far in this young season, Auburn (2-1, 0-0 SEC) fell short on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions 28-20. The Tigers trailed by one possession for the final 10 minutes and reached the 2-yard line on their second-to-last drive but turned the ball over on downs. After being blown out by the Army Black Knights and North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia State (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) earned their first win last weekend over the Charlotte 49ers 20-9 with 284 yards on the ground.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 27-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3800 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia State a +1600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.