How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk via live online stream

The heavyweights take center stage this weekend when they do battle for three major world titles. With so much on the stake, there will be no option to miss the action unfold between Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk on September 25th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, London.

The fight will air in the US exclusively via live stream at DAZN. The fight will be included as part of a subscription, which runs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Fight fans in the United Kingdom can watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office, where it will run £24.95 in Britain and €27.95 in Ireland. The preliminary card gets underway at 1 p.m. ET and we can expect Joshua and Usyk to hit the ring sometime in the 5 p.m. hour.

The reigning champion Joshua is on a dominant two fight win streak that he seeks to extend. With a win, he would put himself in position to finally get a unification bout with Tyson Fury — assuming the latter handles his business against Deontay Wilder in two weeks. Meanwhile, the undefeated Usyk continues building on his recent move into the heavyweight division after an impressive cruiserweight career.

Joshua comes into the fight as a -265 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Usyk is a +210 underdog. Here’s a look at notable odds for the fight.

Anthony Joshua: -265

Oleksander Usyk: +210

Over/Under: 9.5 -120/+120

Joshua By KO/TKO/DQ: -120

Joshua By Decision or Technical Decision: +250

Usyk By KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Usyk By Decision: +380

Draw: 2000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.