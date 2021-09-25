How to watch Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose via live online stream

Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez is a name known throughout the world for his accomplishments in boxing, but that means nothing to Brian Rose, who will be looking to topple the boxing legend on Saturday afternoon. The main card gets going at 3 p.m. ET (9 p.m. in Madrid, where the event is happening). We can probably expect Martinez and Rose to hit the ring sometime in the 6 p.m. hour.

The fight is airing exclusively via live stream on DAZN. Martinez makes his third fight in a comeback attempt after sitting out for six years starting in 2014. He faces Rose who has a March win under his belt but had not previously fought since 2019.

If you want to take advantage of some stellar betting odds offered from DraftKings Sportsbook, check out the link behind.

Full Card for Sergio Martinez vs. Brian Rose