No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Akron Zips meet up in Week 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 3, but the Buckeyes will likely be without C.J. Stroud unless an injury occurs. Head coach Ryan Day said Stroud is the emergency quarterback, meaning Jack Miller and Kyle McCord will be taking most of the snaps under center for Ohio State.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes are going to have to do a lot of work to return to the College Football Playoff after a loss to Oregon in Week 2. Ohio State will have to hope other contenders falter as well. This Akron game is a chance for the team to work through any issues and get some rest. The Buckeyes won’t have a true test until Penn State comes to town October 30.

Ohio State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, is favored by 47.5 points. The over/under is set at 66.5.