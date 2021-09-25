No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes and Colorado State Rams meet up in Week 4 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes opened the season strong with two impressive showings and now look like Big Ten and national title contenders. Colorado State had a win last week over Toledo after falling by three points to Vanderbilt in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Iowa will continue to play its game, relying on Tyler Goodson on the ground and a strong defense to shut down the Rams. Colorado State doesn’t have much firepower, but is coming off a win and should have some confidence. Iowa’s offense has to prove it can make plays without Goodson moving the chains, something the Hawkeyes will need when conference play heats up.

Iowa is favored by 23.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 44.5. Iowa is -1750 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +950.