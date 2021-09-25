No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona start time: What time and what channel for Saturday’s game

The Oregon Ducks and Arizona Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The Ducks are No. 3 in the college football rankings and have a strong path to the College Football Playoff after a win over Ohio State in Week 2.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Ducks have tripped up against the Wildcats in recent years, but this Arizona team is not one to pull off the upset. The Wildcats lost to FCS program Northern Arizona in Week 3 and despite playing a ranked BYU squad well, there’s no reason to believe an upset will happen here. Oregon is a strong team at home and should coast to victory.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is a 29.5-point favorite against Arizona. The over/under is set at 59. #Pac12AfterDark can get wild but the Ducks should handle business here without much trouble.