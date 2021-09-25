No. 6 Clemson at NC State game time: What time and what channel for Saturday afternoon game

The Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 4 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Saturday kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson comes into Raleigh looking to continue building back from a 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia. The then fifth-ranked Bulldogs have now climbed into the No. 2 spot, while Clems sits at No. 6. The Tigers beat South Carolina State and Georgia Tech the next two weeks. The big roster news coming to this game is that freshman running back Will Shipley is moving into the starting lineup after rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns last week.

NC State comes into their biggest matchup of the season at 2-1. They’ve beaten Furman and South Florida while losing on the road to Mississippi State. The Wolfpack have a dynamic backfield between running backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person, Jr. Knight has 298 rushing yards on 8.5 per carry and Person has 165 on 5.2 per carry.

Clemson is a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is listed at 48, with the under juiced to -120. Clemson is a -400 favorite while NC State is a +300 underdog.