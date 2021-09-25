No. 2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt game time: What time and what channel for Saturday afternoon game

The Georgia Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 4 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville Tennessee. The Saturday kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. You can watch the game via live stream at WatchESPN.

Georgia kicked off the season in strong fashion, beating Clemson 10-3. They’ve since beaten UAB and South Carolina and this game is more of a tuneup as the Bulldogs prepare for games against three ranked opponents in their next four games. J.T. Daniels returned from an oblique injury in Georgia’s 40-13 win over the Gameocks.

Vanderbilt is once again stumbling along, sitting at 1-2 on the season. The Commodores suffered an embarrassing home loss in their opener to East Tennessee State. They went into Ft. Collins to beat Colorado State, but then got thumped at home by Stanford. The team lost junior running back Re’Mahn Davis to a toe injury in that Stanford loss, and he is likely done for the year.

Georgia is a 35-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 53.5. The over is juiced to -115.