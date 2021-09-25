No. 4 Oklahoma vs. WVU game time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Oklahoma Sooners and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 4 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Saturday kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The game will also air via live stream on WatchESPN.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 27-21 win over ranked Virginia Tech. They stumbled out of the gate with a road loss to Maryland, but could be back on track heading into the biggest game on their regular season schedule. Running back Leddie Brown dominated on the ground, rushing for 161 yards and a score in the win.

The Sooners come into this game with a 3-0 record, but a less than stellar performance against Nebraska. They got the 23-16 win, but will look to improve against an improving West Virginia squad. The Sooners will be without a strong pass rush threat as Jalen Redmond will be sidelined with a knee injury. He is coming off a game in which he had eight pressures and a sack.

Oklahoma is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 55.5.