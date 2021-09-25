 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss game time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Southern Miss face off on Saturday of Week 4. We break down details on how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A general view of first half action between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Saturday matchup will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network. WatchESPN will have a live stream as well.

This is just a slightly modest step up in competition for the Golden Eagles. They are 1-2 with a win over Grambling through three weeks. Southern Miss starting QB Trey Lowe will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury. Ty Keyes is expected to start in his place.

Meanwhile, Alabama will look to build on a tough victory over Florida. The Tide are 3-0 with wins over ranked Miami and Florida, but the Gators gave Alabama everything they could handle. The Tide face No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 7 Texas A&M the next two weeks, so they’ll look to handle their business this weekend and not get caught looking ahead to their huge SEC matchups.

Alabama is listed as a 45.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 58.5. Southern Miss at +45.5 is juiced to -120, while the under is juiced to -115.

