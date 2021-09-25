No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss game time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Saturday matchup will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network. WatchESPN will have a live stream as well.

This is just a slightly modest step up in competition for the Golden Eagles. They are 1-2 with a win over Grambling through three weeks. Southern Miss starting QB Trey Lowe will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury. Ty Keyes is expected to start in his place.

Meanwhile, Alabama will look to build on a tough victory over Florida. The Tide are 3-0 with wins over ranked Miami and Florida, but the Gators gave Alabama everything they could handle. The Tide face No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 7 Texas A&M the next two weeks, so they’ll look to handle their business this weekend and not get caught looking ahead to their huge SEC matchups.

Alabama is listed as a 45.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 58.5. Southern Miss at +45.5 is juiced to -120, while the under is juiced to -115.