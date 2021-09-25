No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Arkansas start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both teams enter the SEC West showdown undefeated and have aspirations of contending for the division title. The Aggies will be without star quarterback Haynes King, but Zach Calzada has filled in admirably through two games. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson is putting himself in the Heisman conversation and needs a big performance here.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Aggies had designs on winning the conference this year, but those goals depend on King’s status. Texas A&M survived against Colorado after King went down before handling New Mexico with ease. Expect the Aggies to lean on running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane in this one. The Razorbacks have been the big surprise of the college football season, taking out Texas in their a 3-0 start. Jefferson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and Arkansas is starting to build momentum under Sam Pittman.

The Aggies are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 47. Texas A&M is -220 on the moneyline while Arkansas is +180.