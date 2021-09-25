No. 4 Oklahoma vs. WVU picks and best bets for Week 4

The Oklahoma Sooners found themselves in a closer game than many expected last weekend, and they will hope to not be in that same situation as heavy favorites at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, September 25th.
Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) was expected to blow the doors off of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which had the ball trailing by seven points in their final drive as the Sooners held on for a 23-16 win to remain unbeaten. Oklahoma has not been nearly as explosive offensively this season, and plenty of fans are hoping for a replacement at quarterback. Pressure is on Spencer Rattler right now with Caleb Williams ready for a shot.
West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a nice home win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in a game that came down to the final play last weekend. The Mountaineers are not going to have a ton of advantages against a more talented team, and their biggest strength comes in stopping the run. Running back Leddie Brown has played well this season and went for 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the win over Virginia Tech.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma: 3 overall, 2 offense, 17 defense
West Virginia: 47 overall, 59 offense, 31 defense
Injury update
Oklahoma
DL Jalen Redmond - Out indefinitely (knee)
LB Danny Stutsman - Questionable (arm)
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge - Questionable (undisclosed)
DB Kendall Davis - Questionable (undisclosed)
CB Woodi Washington - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Brian Darby - Questionable (undisclosed)
DB Billy Bowman - Questionable (undisclosed)
CB Joshua Eaton - Questionable (undisclosed)
West Virginia
No injuries to report
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma: 1-2 ATS
West Virginia: 2-1 ATS
Total
Oklahoma: Over 2-1
West Virginia: Over 1-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense
West Virginia: 40 overall, 36 offense, 47 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma -17
Total: 55.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -800, West Virginia +550
Opening line: Oklahoma -19.5
Opening total: 61.5
Weather
80 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 36% chance of rain
The Pick
Oklahoma -17
Oklahoma will bounce back in a big way and while plenty of attention has been focused on a not-so-impressive offense compared to previous years, the Sooners defense is playing very well which has been a well-documented issue for this program. Playing away from home been a significant issue for the Mountaineers, which hasn’t won a single true road game since the 2019 season. The betting public helped us out by driving this number down because a blowout should be the expectation on Saturday night.
