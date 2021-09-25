No. 4 Oklahoma vs. WVU picks and best bets for Week 4

The Oklahoma Sooners found themselves in a closer game than many expected last weekend, and they will hope to not be in that same situation as heavy favorites at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, September 25th.

Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) was expected to blow the doors off of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which had the ball trailing by seven points in their final drive as the Sooners held on for a 23-16 win to remain unbeaten. Oklahoma has not been nearly as explosive offensively this season, and plenty of fans are hoping for a replacement at quarterback. Pressure is on Spencer Rattler right now with Caleb Williams ready for a shot.

West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a nice home win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in a game that came down to the final play last weekend. The Mountaineers are not going to have a ton of advantages against a more talented team, and their biggest strength comes in stopping the run. Running back Leddie Brown has played well this season and went for 161 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the win over Virginia Tech.

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 3 overall, 2 offense, 17 defense

West Virginia: 47 overall, 59 offense, 31 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

DL Jalen Redmond - Out indefinitely (knee)

LB Danny Stutsman - Questionable (arm)

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Kendall Davis - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Woodi Washington - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Brian Darby - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Billy Bowman - Questionable (undisclosed)

CB Joshua Eaton - Questionable (undisclosed)

West Virginia

No injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 1-2 ATS

West Virginia: 2-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 2-1

West Virginia: Over 1-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense

West Virginia: 40 overall, 36 offense, 47 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -17

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -800, West Virginia +550

Opening line: Oklahoma -19.5

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

80 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 36% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma -17

Oklahoma will bounce back in a big way and while plenty of attention has been focused on a not-so-impressive offense compared to previous years, the Sooners defense is playing very well which has been a well-documented issue for this program. Playing away from home been a significant issue for the Mountaineers, which hasn’t won a single true road game since the 2019 season. The betting public helped us out by driving this number down because a blowout should be the expectation on Saturday night.

