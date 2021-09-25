Washington vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills are both riding high after each team notched their first win of the season in Week 2. For Buffalo, however, there’s still concern about the state of the offense, which doesn’t look like the same prolific unit that posted an average of more than 31 points per game last season. Washington has to be feeling pretty good after getting a solid showing from backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke last week. They look like they could win the NFC East again this year, only more convincingly than in 2020. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington Football Team-Buffalo Bills matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Bills Week 3 odds

Spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Bills -380, Washington +290

Our picks for Washington vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: Washington +7.5

This might seem like a dicey pick at first glance. After all, Washington is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, going back to last season, and the Bills are riding high after a 35-point breakout last week against Miami. But Washington’s getting a solid effort from backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke right now, who’s coming off a nice game against the Giants last week that saw him throw two touchdowns, one pick and 336 passing yards while completing 34 of 46 attempts. He’s got good players to throw to as well, with a preference for Terry McLaurin and running back J.D. McKissic. It’s weird to say, but Washington is probably the best offense the Bills have seen this season.

Even though Buffalo pitches a shutout last week against the Dolphins, this Washington defense is much closer to the Pittsburgh defense that gave them real problems in the season opener.

Over/under X points: Under 46

It’s weird to pick the under with the Josh Allen-led Bills, but their biggest problem right now is probably Allen himself. He’s struggling to complete his passes, with a 56 percent completion rate on the season, which is more in line with what we saw from him before 2020 when he finished the year 69 percent completion rate.

Preferred player prop: Josh Allen rushing yards over 37.5 (-110)

Allen had 35 yards on the ground last week against Miami, though he would have finished with more had he not had a rushing score called back. He ran for 44 yards against the Steelers. With Allen struggling with his accuracy and Washington’s defensive line harassing him throughout the day, look for Allen to run more in this one.

